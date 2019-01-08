Gas pipeline upgrades underway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Contract crews working for Vectren Energy Delivery have begun replacing gas mains and service lines in Wilmington as part of the company’s pipeline replacement program, which is a multi-year program to replace about 700 miles of bare steel and cast iron pipeline infrastructure throughout Ohio.

In Wilmington, nearly $3.2 million will go toward retiring nearly five miles of gas main and more than 250 service lines in 2019. Since 2009, more than four miles have been retired within the city, according to a news release from Vectren. Vectren intends to retire a total of 12 miles in Wilmington through the end of the pipeline replacement program.

Streets affected during the first project include: Darbyshire Drive, Fife Avenue, Alumni Circle, Lawnview Drive, Elm Street, Faculty Place, Douglas Street and Linton Drive.

Visit www.vectren.com/pipelinereplacement to view an interactive map displaying all streets in Wilmington where construction will take place in 2019.

In most cases, a polyethylene (plastic) system is being installed to replace the current bare steel and cast iron gas pipeline system. First, the gas main will be replaced within the right-of-way, and then the service lines running directly to homes and businesses will be replaced. Upon completion of the project, affected yards, sidewalks and streets will be restored.

“Construction for these pipeline projects may take several weeks to complete, and times may vary based on the size of the project, weather, ground surface/soil and other situations that may arise,” said Colleen Ryan, Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio president. “Please be assured that Vectren and its contractors will make every effort to complete each project as quickly as possible and minimize impact to customers and the community.”

Prior to service replacement, a Vectren representative will contact customers to provide an overview of the required work. Vectren reminds Wilmington residents to please keep the following in mind:

Please exercise caution when driving through the construction zones.

Residents and their children should keep a safe distance away from any work zones.

For more information about the program, visit Vectren.com/pipelinereplacement.