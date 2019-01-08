Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police responded to the 200 block of Hawley Avenue for a protection order violation at 1:54 p.m. on Jan. 2. A 29-year-old female resident is listed as a victim, a 23-year-old male is listed as the suspect.

• A 32-year-old female was charged in relation to a heroin overdose at the 200 block of A Street at 11:56 p.m. on Jan. 5.

• A 33-year-old Columbus male was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order after responding to the 300 block of Hawley Avenue at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 6. A 28-year-old female resident is listed as the victim.

• At 4:37 p.m. on Jan. 2, a 35-year-old male reported his LG possibly K20 cell phone was possibly stolen. According to him, he left at Doan Street residence on New Year’s Eve, when he returned it wasn’t there. He said it last “pinged” at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the aforementioned area.

• At 5:29 p.m. on Jan. 2, a 31-year-old female reported a sex offense that had occurred at her Howard Street residence in November. No further information was listed in the report.

• At 9:18 am. on Jan. 3, police received a phone harassment report from an East Locust Street gas station. A 41-year-old male is listed as a suspect. The report doesn’t list what the suspect was doing in regards to harassing.

• At 12:08 p.m. on Jan. 3, a 61-year-old male reported his electric leaf blower was stolen from his residence at the 400 block of South South Street.

• At 2:22 p.m. on Jan. 3, dispatched advised a 46-year-old male was calling to report a 47-year-old female had been calling him at work — a business on Eastside Drive — and wants it to stop. An officer contacted the male who stated “he did not know why I called him.” The officer advised him they received a call from him and he replied that “he never called the police.” The officer confirmed his ID “several times” and he said yes and asked if he had called the police and he said no. “I apologized for the inconvenience and went to hang up the phone and he then replied…. wait a minute hold on,” said the report. The caller had said, according to the report, he wanted to press charges on the female subject because she has been calling him at work. The report indicates, “it appeared (the caller) was under the influence. (The caller) then stated that (the female subject) apparently called WPD saying it was him so that the police would call him.” Dispatch confirmed with the officer that it was the male subject who had called. The officer believed the caller was under the influence and, “does not recall calling police to report the same thing that he told the dispatcher earlier and wishes to blame that someone called the police saying it was him.” The caller wanted to file charges for harassment. Police advised they couldn’t at this time because they would have to give the female subject a warning first. “He advised he wanted charges filed. I again explained to him that we could not do that at this time and that we needed to warn the other person first,” according to the report.

• At 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 3, a 70-year-old male reported his white 2003 F150 was damaged at the 1200 block of West Main Street. A 42-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 10:52 p.m. on Jan. 3, a 58-year-old female reported her white Mongoose bike was stolen from the store on East Main Street.

• At 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 3, a 57-year-old female reported a burglary at her residence at the 200 block of North Wall Street. The report lists an Xbox one and games, an iPad, frozen meat, a silver necklace that says “SAS”, and $996 in cash as the stolen items.

• Charges are pending for two female suspects in a theft case at a Progress Way at 1:48 a.m. on Jan. 4. The two suspects — two females ages 34 and 42 — they took items without paying for them.

• At 5:03 a.m. on Jan. 4, a 23-year-old Cincinnati male is suspected of taking a purse, $40 in cash, a debit card and other items from the 200 block of Alumni Circle residence.

• At 10:21 a.m. on Jan. 4, a 19-year-old male reported two clippers and two trimmers were stolen from his residence at the 200 block of South South Street.

• A 51-year-old male was arrested for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle-joy riding and dangerous drug possession at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. According to the report, the suspect took a 2002 GMC Envoy from his 26-year-old girlfriend from her West Locust Street residence without permission. The suspect was found to be operating under suspension and had prescription medication on him that wasn’t prescribed. He was incarcerated at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

• At 6:31 p.m. on Jan. 4, a 55-year-old female reported her vehicle had been used without her permission at her residence at the 200 block of West Sugartree Street. A 52-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• Charges are pending for a 34-year-old male in relation to a shoplifting incident at a store on Progress Way on 6:08 p.m. on Jan. 5.

• At 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 5, a 42-year-old male reported a Pro Series black changer was stolen from his residence at the 400 block of Nunn Avenue.

• A 38-year-old Bethel male was arrested for alleged criminal trespass after police responded to a suspicious person report at a gas station on South South Street at 11:28 p.m. on Jan. 5.

• At 7:13 p.m. on Jan. 6, a 68-year-old female reported she lost her wallet at a store on Prairie Avenue.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_WPD-Badge-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574