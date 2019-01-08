More municipal court sentences handed down

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 31, 2018 and Jan. 4, 2019:

• Donald Daniels, 38, of Blanchester, misconduct at an emergency, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Daniels must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the arresting officer, have no contact with the incident location for the rest of 2019, commit no further offenses for one years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Dustin Murphy, 35, of Hillsboro, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Murphy must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation and pay $32.91 in restitution. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Beronica Schmitz, 21, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, sentenced to five days in jail, assessed $125 court costs. Schmitz must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $12.50 in restitution.

• Richard Ross, 18, of Blanchester, criminal mischief, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended). Ross must complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must not commit any further offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation.

• Megan Harner, 34, Cuba, marijuana possession, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $650, assessed $375 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Aaron Martin, 37, of Blanchester, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, drug paraphernalia, trespassing, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $950, assessed $625 court costs. Additional charges of driving under 12 point suspension, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and drug possession were dismissed.

• Chris Williams, 51, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Contraband was ordered destroyed. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Amanda Creamer, 43, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs. Contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Trevor Campbell, 21, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Tyler Johnson, 23, of Cincinnati, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Johnson.

• Mahamdou Samassa, 18, of Cincinnati, drug possession, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $400, assessed $250 court costs. Samassa must forfeit contraband for destruction. A driving under suspension charge and a turn signals violation were dismissed.

• Hilary Williams, 40, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Seth Wright-Jeffrey, 22, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Jacob Timerding, 27, of Latonia, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Timerding.

• Patricia Conley, 63, of Blanchester, reckless operation, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 3, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The offenses was amended from a hit-skip charge. No driving privileges until proof from a doctor saying she’s clear to drive.

• Ryan Richmond, 37, of Franklin, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Ashley Yantis, 29, of Waverly, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Amber Roberts, 35, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Samantha Pringle, 25, of Sabina, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed to allow Pringle to complete diversion.

• Wayne Sturgill, 29, of Sabina, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed to allow Sturgill to complete diversion.

