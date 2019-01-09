WPD warns of fake security consultant

WILMINGTON — Police are warning residents to beware of a person claiming to be a security consultant.

“Wilmington police responded to a local business for a white male subject claiming he was with one of the local colleges and they were instructed to go around to local businesses and provide security input to make the businesses more secure,” said Police Chief Duane Weyand. The suspect “asked questions about security systems and security measures the business was currently using.

“We have determined this is false and no local colleges are asking any student to do such thing,” Weyand continued. “If you have a person come into your business wishing to conduct a security review, please use some discretion, as this may not be legitimate. When in doubt, please give us a call.”

