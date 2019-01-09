‘Brightening’ up winter

P.J. Addison of Graphics to Go in Wilmington begins the process of decorating the BrightFarms truck.
Decorator P.J. Addison with Graphics to Go stands alongside a BrightFarms vehicle that proudly highlights the location of BrightFarms’ hydroponic greenhouse in Ohio.
P.J. Addison with Graphics to Go in Wilmington applies the final touches on decorating a BrightFarms vehicle to transport the baby greens and herbs grown at the hydroponic greenhouse off Davids Drive. Addison used a heat gun to apply the vinyl wrap that bears the images. For more photos earlier in the process, visit wnewsj.com.
