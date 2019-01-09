Local primary election races begin to heat up

CLINTON COUNTY — Several local races in the May 7 primary election look to be contested ones.

Wilmington and Blanchester’s mayors may see competition in their respective races. Larry Reinsmith has taken out a petition to run for mayor of Wilmington against incumbent Mayor John Stanforth, who has already filed his petition.

Incumbent Blanchester Mayor John Carman and James Constable both took out petitions on Dec. 28.

Both Stanforth and Carman are running for their second terms. Stanforth won the Republican Primary in 2015 against former Wilmington City Council member Cindy Petersen in the primaries, and he won the general election against City Treasurer Paul Fear, who was a write-in candidate.

Carman ran uncontested for Blanchester mayor in both the primary and general elections in 2015. He was appointed to the seat after Mayor Chad Hollon died in office in 2014. Carman was appointed because he was the village’s council president at the time.

Candidates have a deadline of Feb. 6 to turn in their petitions.

Erica Barrett is the only person at this time to take out a petition to run for city auditor, taking over for the exiting longtime auditor David Hollingsworth.

Among the locals seeking reelection, City Law Director Brett Rudduck, Council President Mark McKay, and council members Bill Liermann, Tyler Williams, Jonathan McKay, Kristi Fickert, and Matt Purkey have all taken out petitions for their respective offices.

Matt Swindler has taken out a petition to challenge incumbent Jonathan McKay in the primaries for council’s 1st Ward seat.

Loren Stuckert has taken out a petition to regain his former seat to represent 2nd Ward. Stuckert previously ran for council president, but lost in the primaries to Mark McKay.

Michael Allbright, who recently resigned from his 2nd Ward seat due to moving out of the ward, took out a petition to run for Council At-Large. Former Mayor Clifford “Nick” Eveland has also taken out a petition to run At-Large.

For Blanchester, incumbent Cindy Sutton as well as Robert Morgan have taken out petitions to run for the two council seats. Morgan previously ran for council in 2001 and 2003.

For Board of Public Affairs, incumbent Dennis Blocker could be challenged by locals David Manning and Donna Johnson for two seats up for election. The latter two took out petitions to run on Jan. 7.

Other seats up for election this year include the village mayors along with two council seats, each township has a contested trustee seat, and all school boards have two seats up for election.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_vote-2-clip-art-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574