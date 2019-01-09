Throwback Thursday

This undated photo of downtown Wilmington focuses on Perry’s Drug Store and the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) #1224 Hilda Aerie. Can you tell us more about this photo? Let us know at info@wnewsj.com. Thank you to reader Becky Thumma who filled us in on some information about last week’s photo of the Wilmington buses and their drivers. Becky is the daughter of Harold VanDervort of VanDervort Transportation. She said that Mr. VanDervort is third from right, and Andy DeBoard is fifth from right. Third from left is Lawrence Frump (“Frumpie”, as he was called) and Vaughn Reynolds is in back of him.

News Journal file photo