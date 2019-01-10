Blan police: Fugitive arrested; 2 others face charges

BLANCHESTER — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Lucas Fahrubel, 24, of Clarksville, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

Fahrubel was wanted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant “based on a domestic violence charge when he fled from a traffic stop conducted by a Blanchester police officer on Jan. 7,” said Reinbolt. “A warrant was obtained for his arrest by Blanchester police on a charge of resisting arrest as a result of that encounter.

“We are appreciative of the staff of the Wilmington News Journal publishing information indicating Fahrubel was wanted and appreciate the tips received from citizens in response to that news story,” he added.

Third arrest for fugitive

At around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, a Blanchester police officer noticed a man behind the Save-A-Lot grocery store near the rear loading dock after hours.

“The officer stopped to talk to the man and identified him as Christopher Pike, 35,” said Reinbolt. “While the officer was conducting a computer check to see if Pike was wanted, he fled on foot. A brief foot pursuit took place, and the officer apprehended Pike” as he attempted to enter a business.

A back-up officer arrived and the two attempted to place Pike under arrest — “efforts he resisted,” said Reinbolt.

“A computer check revealed that Pike was wanted on a nationwide arrest warrant for felony drug possession in Clermont County. Pike was placed under arrest and taken to the police station for booking, then was transported to the Clinton County jail. He was also charged with criminal trespass for being on the property of Save-A-Lot after closing time.

This marked the third time Pike was arrested by Blanchester police in about two months, Reinbolt said.

On Oct. 7 Pike was arrested for OVI and possession of drug abuse instruments after he crashed a car at Burrough and South Broadway Streets, Reinbolt said — then on Dec. 16 he was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear before the court on the Oct. 7 charges.

“In the Dec. 16 case he fled from the officer, a brief foot pursuit followed, and he then resisted efforts to place him under arrest,” said Reinbolt. “In that case he was found to be in possession of hypodermic needles and was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and resisting arrest.

High-speed violence

A 79-year-old Blanchester resident reported being assaulted by his son, Donald Hutchinson, 41, according to Reinbolt.

He said the investigation revealed that the victim drove Donald to the Kroger store on the morning of Jan. 1.

“During the ride the two became involved in an argument over repairs to a motor vehicle owned by the victim,” said Reinbolt. “Hutchinson threatened to assault his father and gave physical indication that he intended to do so.

“The conflict progressed to the point that the two were struggling over the steering wheel of the car they were in as the victim attempted to drive to the police station to get help. The victim estimated he reached speeds in excess of 65 mph on East Cherry Street trying to get to the police station, and was swerving into oncoming traffic. Luckily, no other motorists were injured.

“Once they arrived at the police station, Donald Hutchinson fled on foot,” said Reinbolt. “Ptl. Sarah Luken and a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy found Hutchinson at home with his mother shortly after the incident was reported.”

He was placed under arrest for domestic violence and was taken to the Clinton County Jail. He answered the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

