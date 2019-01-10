Snow’s on its way

WILMINGTON — Some accumulating snow is on the horizon for Clinton County this weekend.

According to the local forecast posted Thursday afternoon by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, there is a 90 percent chance of snow on Saturday — mainly after 9 a.m. —with a new snow accumulation of 1-3 inches. East winds will be around 8 mph.

There is a 60 percent chance of snow on Saturday night, although most of that should be mainly before 7 p.m.

The chance of snow on Sunday is 30 percent.

Temperatures are expected to be mostly in the 20s on Saturday with a high of 31, then a high of 34 on Sunday.

Snow chances will disappear Sunday night with a party sunny but cool day predicted for Monday, with the first part of the week continuing with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

