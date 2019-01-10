Wilmington man caught red-handed when stolen truck gets stuck in mud

WILMINGTON — A local man received a 33-month prison term for two break-ins and two theft-related offenses that occurred in Clinton County.

At one of the break-ins, Brandon Michael Leonard, 31, of Wilmington, was caught on-site at the Adams Township location when a truck he took there and put stolen items into then got stuck in mud as he tried to leave the scene.

With the truck going nowhere, arriving deputies took Leonard into custody. Upon investigation, deputies determined that after Leonard gained entry into a garage and placed tools and other items into the back of the truck, he entered the vehicle and exited the garage — ripping the garage door completely off, according to an affidavit.

The defendant was present for the sentencing hearing in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, transported from prison where he was sent in a separate Highland County case. The crime he committed in Highland County occurred while Leonard was on bond in a Clinton County case, a circumstance noted by the judge at Leonard’s Clinton County sentencing.

In addition to the prison term, the Clinton County sentence includes $500 restitution to Midland Auto Sales,$3,000 restitution to an individual victim, and $1,532 restitution to a third victim.

One theft conviction relates to the taking of a karaoke machine and speakers, according to court papers.

In the sentencing paperwork, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck stated the defendant had served prior prison terms for felony convictions in Clermont, Warren and Clinton Counties.

The judge granted Leonard credit for 259 days already spent in custody on the case.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

