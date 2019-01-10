CCSO reports: Thefts of firearms; other items stolen from timber Trail area

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies responded to the 300 block of Walnut Street in Port William in reference to theft of firearms at 11 p.m. on Jan. 4. Deputies discovered subjects had forced entry into a bedroom and stole four firearms. Three of the firearms were located in a truck belonging to a 52-year-old Columbus male. The male turned out to be a convicted felon with a unauthorized use of motor vehicle charge against him.

• Deputies responded to a Clarksville residence on State Route 730 at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 for a theft report. A 68-year-old male resident reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle and his .40-caliber handgun is missing.

• Deputies located narcotics during a traffic stop around Baker Road and State Route 730 in Clarksville at 7:57 p.m. on Dec. 31.

• At 1:09 p.m. on Jan. 2, a 59-year-old Xenia male told deputies he believed an acquaintance of his stole items from his storage unit on State Route 730 in Wilmington. Items stolen include a strut compressor, a “gator tub” with miscellaneous tools, and a nine-drawer toolbox.

• A 24-year-old female from Kentucky reported at 10:01 a.m. on Jan. 3 she bought a dog from a local breeder and claims the breeder is a puppy mill and they sold her a sick dog. The report lists Dec. 1 through Dec. 27, 2018 as when the incident occurred.

• At 1:46 p.m. on Jan. 3, a 55-year-old Blanchester male reported his identity was being used online fraudulently.

• At 6:26 a.m. on Jan. 4, deputies responded to Timber Trail Road in Blanchester where a 44-year-old female resident reported multiple items were stolen from her unlocked vehicle overnight. Items listed as stolen include a Black Acer laptop, an Army green winter coat, and a Square vehicle charging station.

• While on the scene of a broken vehicle report on Timber Trail Road in Blanchester at 2:12 p.m. on Jan. 5, the deputy was approached by a 34-year-old female resident who advised an unknown person(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and stole several items. Items taken include two iPhone chargers and a stun gun. Early that day, two females — ages 18 and 41 — Timber Trail residents reported items stolen from their unlocked car and stole several items. Miscellaneous baby clothes from Target, construction knee pads and a GPS were the listed stolen items.

• At 2:07 a.m. on Jan. 7, deputies responded to Soin Medical Center in Kettering in reference to a rape that occurred in Clinton County. An 18-year-old-female is listed as the victim. The suspect is listed as known to the victim, according to the report.

• At 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, a 57-year-old Blanchester female reported an electric stove and an electric dryer were taken from her garage at the 4200 block of Shawnee Trace Road.

