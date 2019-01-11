WC hosts annual community MLK program

WILMINGTON — A significant part of the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is the re-dedication to social justice, service and peace that occurs each year as the nation honors the slain American Civil Rights leader’s memory in mid-January.

Wilmington College will again host the community Martin Luther King Jr. Day program. It’s set for Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m., in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. The community is welcome to attend the observance, which will feature a mix of speakers, reflections and entertainment.

Bible Missionary Baptist Church and members of the Wilmington College Chorale will again provide musical offerings. Presenters include Hillsboro resident Eleanor Cumberland, who will share a monologue highlighting the story of Lincoln School and the impact of King’s legacy.

Also included in the program will be WC President Jim Reynolds and reflections from Dr. Keith Orejel, assistant professor of history; and Micah Mills, admission representative and assistant men’s basketball coach.