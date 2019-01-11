WHS Class of ‘68 celebrated 50th

WILMINGTON — From as far away as California, Florida, Colorado and places in-between, classmates flocked into Wilmington for their 50th class reunion on Sept. 21-22.

The weekend began with attendance at Alumni Field for the football game between Wilmington and East Clinton. David and Mary Ann Raizk greeted friends at a canopy, where small Hurricane souvenirs were handed out.

The 1968 class members were seated in a special section of the stands and recognized during the game. Also there was an informal meet and greet at McD’s Pub during and after the game.

Saturday’s activities were kicked off with a remarkable historic tour of the Murphy Theatre, led by Jennifer Hollon. She highlighted the early history along with the timeline of remodeling and refurbishing in time for the Murphy’s 100th anniversary. Being in the theatre brought back many memories of growing up in Wilmington.

The evening soiree was held at McCoy’s Reception Hall for a social hour. Patti Charles and Mary Sue Carder greeted class members with picture name tags and welcomed them to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks, ending with the taking of the class picture.

Rick Stanforth, the class president, welcomed attendees to the event, several of whom had never attended a reunion.

He introduced Steven Haines, who informed the group and passed out flyers about the Wilmington Schools Foundation, that receives donations which fund special projects proposed by teachers in the district that are not in the regular school budget.

During the planning meetings, the reunion committee had donated $250 to the foundation in the name of the WHS class of 1968.

Daniel Reeves offered grace to begin the buffet strip steak dinner. The dessert was a special cake made by Mary Gibson in honor of the occasion. A yellow rose (the class flower) adorned each table.

After dinner, Rick read the names of the 38 class members who are deceased. Their pictures were posted on a candlelit display board.

Rick also led the group in some common memories and updates of peoples’ lives, leaving time for classmates to socialize and get reacquainted. Out of a class of over 220, around 60 members plus guests attended the reunion.

The class will reunite for the 55th reunion sometime in 2023. They should stay in contact through the class e-mail (organized by Becky Haines) and through Facebook (wilmington ohio high school class of 1968.)

Special thanks go to the reunion committee consisting of Rick and Linda Stanforth, Steven and Becky Haines, Patti Charles, Janet Morris, David and Mary Ann Raizk, Vicki Wilson, Melissa and David Reeder, Mary Gibson, Teri Camp, Mary Sue Carder, Rick Kneisel, David Lane and Ann Williams.

At the Wilmington High School Class of 1968 50-year reunion were: seated, Sheri Keiter Mason, Penny Farquhar, Betsy Curtis Russo, Diane Sherman Ewing, George Stults, Suzy Brown Bunn, Becky Heiland Haines, Pam Lambcke Petty; second row, Timmie Burris Cook, Joy Roberts Brubaker, Janet Damron Morris, Valerie Stephenson Rose, Melanie Hammon Moseley, Cheryl Johnson Powell, Judy Baumaster Proto, Karen Daughtery, Jackie Wallace Poske, Mary Ann Terrell Raizk, Pam Pavey Brunetti, Teri Townsend Camp, Cindy Ames; third row, Steve W. Powell, Delores Sturgill Faulkner, Linda Stroup Stanforth, Toni Grogan Jenkins, Diana Ewing, Janie Williams Hartung, Patti Boyle Charles, Ed Lacy, Ann Gallagher Williams, Pat Runnels Purtee, Cindy Morton Patrick, Donna Haynie Haines, Brenda Clevenger Rolf; fourth row, Ed Speelman, John Petty, Dale Faulkner, Don hayes, Dan Reeves, Debbie Stewart, Jim Groves, David Reeder, Rick Stanforth, Marcia McGuire Glaros, Mary Boyd Getz, Mary Fealy Gibson, David Lane, Steve Powell, Bobby Pierson, Connie Doyle, Mary Sue Carder, Gary Holdren, Terri Foland Bush, Gordon Rulon, Mark Dome, Tom Browning, Anne Morgan, Steven Haines, Joy McConnell, and David Raizk. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_50th-Reunion-Class-of-68.jpg At the Wilmington High School Class of 1968 50-year reunion were: seated, Sheri Keiter Mason, Penny Farquhar, Betsy Curtis Russo, Diane Sherman Ewing, George Stults, Suzy Brown Bunn, Becky Heiland Haines, Pam Lambcke Petty; second row, Timmie Burris Cook, Joy Roberts Brubaker, Janet Damron Morris, Valerie Stephenson Rose, Melanie Hammon Moseley, Cheryl Johnson Powell, Judy Baumaster Proto, Karen Daughtery, Jackie Wallace Poske, Mary Ann Terrell Raizk, Pam Pavey Brunetti, Teri Townsend Camp, Cindy Ames; third row, Steve W. Powell, Delores Sturgill Faulkner, Linda Stroup Stanforth, Toni Grogan Jenkins, Diana Ewing, Janie Williams Hartung, Patti Boyle Charles, Ed Lacy, Ann Gallagher Williams, Pat Runnels Purtee, Cindy Morton Patrick, Donna Haynie Haines, Brenda Clevenger Rolf; fourth row, Ed Speelman, John Petty, Dale Faulkner, Don hayes, Dan Reeves, Debbie Stewart, Jim Groves, David Reeder, Rick Stanforth, Marcia McGuire Glaros, Mary Boyd Getz, Mary Fealy Gibson, David Lane, Steve Powell, Bobby Pierson, Connie Doyle, Mary Sue Carder, Gary Holdren, Terri Foland Bush, Gordon Rulon, Mark Dome, Tom Browning, Anne Morgan, Steven Haines, Joy McConnell, and David Raizk. Courtesy photo