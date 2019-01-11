Blanchester has open seat on village council

BLANCHESTER — Council member Lori Byrom has resigned from the Blanchester Village Council.

At Thursday’s council meeting, Mayor John Carman shared with the other members that Byrom sent him an email submitting her resignation as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Carman told the News Journal that Byrom has accepted a job at the Laurels of Milford; she had worked as an administrator at the Laurels of Blanchester.

“I will no longer be a permanent resident of Blanchester, Ohio,” said Byrom in her email. “It has been a pleasure to serve our village, although there are things I wish that we could have accomplished.”

Byrom added that since she was not moving a greater distance, she would happily assist in future projects, and she has enjoyed the friendships she made during her tenure.

“Best wishes to you and to the council; it was a pleasure to work with the current members, along with the ones whom are no longer here with us,” she concluded.

Carman said council would accept letters of intent for people interested in filling the vacant seat. Carman also stated there were three people in mind for the seat, but he didn’t identify them. The deadlines for the letter is their next council meeting — Jan. 24 — with the hopes of appointing someone by the Feb. 14 meeting.

Carman already had a letter from Robert Morgan, who has taken out a petition to run for council this year.

Byrom was recently elected to serve a second term in 2017.

Also during council:

• Brent Ball, who works in sales for Rumpke Waste & Recycling, spoke to council about a possible curbside recycling program. He told the council and meeting attendees they don’t have to participate, but if they choose to they can get either a 95- or 65-gallon tote.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_Blan-sign-cr.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574