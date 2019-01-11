Winter Storm Warning issued by NWS

WILMINGTON — Clinton County along with all of Southwest Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Heavy snow is expected and accumulations could reach 4-6 inches.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency, the NWS warns.

“We’re prepared; in fact, we just received 1,400 tons of salt this week,” Clinton County Engineer Jeff Linkous said Friday, adding that crews and nine trucks would be out clearing snow and putting salt down over nine routes when the time came.

He said the county, city, villages and townships as well as police agencies work well together at communicating and coordinating their roads and streets maintenance and conditions during these times.

Jerry Runk, Superintendent of Wilmington’s Street Department, advised that snowplows will commence road salting at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

As for travel, Runk’s advice is to slow down, use extra caution and make room for the plow trucks.

“Just a little extra help from citizens is appreciated,” said Runk.

The forecast is for a 100 percent chance of snow Saturday with a high around 30 and a low of 26. Sunday’s forecast shows a 30 percent chance of snow, then it changes later in the day to a possible rain/snow mix, with a high of 33 and a low of 22.

Monday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 33.

The warning is also in effect for areas including Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and South Central Ohio.

