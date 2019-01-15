State officer at Wilmington FFA

Tyler Zimpfer, State FFA Vice President at Large, visited the Wilmington FFA Chapter on Friday. He held workshops with the members on a variety of topics such as creating a positive outlook, time-management skills, and leadership skills. He also visited and offered advice to the Wilmington FFA Officer Team, helped freshman FFA Creed speaker Jayden Doyle, and much more.

