Municipal judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11, 2019:

• Joshua M. Riley, 25, of Washington Court House, two counts of attempted unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offenses were amended from unauthorized use of property charges. Riley must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

The News Journal previously reported that, according to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, Riley, while a Sabina police officer, was ”charged with illegal use of LEADS — which stands for Law Enforcement Automated Data System — and with illegal use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway, which is an electronic information network that allows Ohio law enforcement agencies to share criminal justice data.”

• Bradley Blackburn, 23, receiving stolen property, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 210 days in jail (150 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Blackburn must commit no further offenses in Clinton County ifor two years.

• Billy Parker, 35, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Parker must write a letter of apology to the victim and must have no contact with them.

• Hunter Fields, 23, of Waynesville, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail. Additional charges of drug possession and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Ronnie McIntosh, 38, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 18, 2019 to Jan. 19, 2021, fined $1,625, assessed $125 court costs. McIntosh must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse. Operator’s license was ordered destroyed, ALS vacated, and driving privileges granted effective March 19.

• Zachary Henry, 23, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 10, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Henry must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Henry must also pay $138 in restitution. Operator’s license destroyed. Driving privileges granted Jan. 25, 2019. ALS vacated. Additional charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia, expired plates and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Trevor Riley, 30, of Amelia, prohibited acts, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Riley must have no contact with the victims, must commit no further offenses for five years, complete non-reporting probation, must not possess firearm/weapons, must not be employed or war uniform of any law enforcement/security/loss prevention agency.

• David Werner Jr., 38, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Special Service Director ordered to obtain a mental health assessment and report to the court. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Shawn Fox, 30, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge.

• Zachary Williams, 27, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Williams “shall write sentence 250 times,” must write a letter of apology to the victim. A no contact order with the victim is terminated.

• Robert McKinney, 31, of Sabina, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. McKinney must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Damien Wells, 18, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a resisting arrest charge. Wells must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the arresting officer, and must commit no further offenses for one year. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

