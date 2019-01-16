Throwback Thursday: 1950 blizzard

We’re trying something new today with our weekly Throwback Thursday feature — we’ve looked up what was happening in the pages of the News Journal 50 years ago on Thursday, Jan. 16, 1969.

Here are a few tidbits we found …

National news

“PARIS — The long-stalled Paris peace talks are to begin Saturday, eight months after the preliminary discussions got underway.

“With the consent of their allies, the United States and North Vietnam announced today a breakthrough in the filibuster about the shape of the table the negotiators will use.”

“WASHINGTON — A Cabinet-level report to President Johnson warns that the United States faces a possible recession when the Vietnam war ends, and urges that the government he ready with an action plan to stop it.”

Local news

“LEES CREEK — The East Clinton Board of Education, at the request of the Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Factories and Buildings, will officially close the Reesville elementary school Monday, Jan. 27.

“This was the result of a serious problem which started in November of 1967 when a portion of the building, located on SR 72 just north of SR 3 near Sabina, actually fell apart.”

WILMINGTON — American Legion Post 49 started their 1969 community service as Commander Floyd Carnahan presented an “outside flag” to Sherrill Smith, superintendent of the Clinton County Children’s Home.

Social news

“Mrs. Robert Swindler and Mrs. Homer D. Lundy entertained the Brush and Pen Club Wednesday evening at the former’s residence. Mrs. Nathan S. Hale gave the program which was a series of pictures she and Dr. Hale took last summer when on a trip with their sons.”

“Cheerful Circle Club elected officers Wednesday afternoon at a meeting with Mrs. William Irvin. Elected president was Mrs. Morris Wilson; vice president, Mrs. Julius Foxbower; secretary, Mrs. Bruce Rhoades; treasurer, Mrs. Fred Summers; assistant secretary, Mrs. Robert Holmes; and assistant treasurer, Mrs. Irvin.”

Local sports

After 26 consecutive wins over the Washington Court House basketball team dating back to 1956, the Wilmington Hurricane coached by Fred Summers fell to the Blue Lions 62-60. The Lions “utilized a collapsing zone defense on Kim Ewing but he still managed his usual 20 points.”

Obituaries

Bessie Howell, 87, Wilmington; Walter Haines, 83, Wilmington; Minnie Van Tress, 91, Jamestown.

Ads

Burger Chef at 860 Rombach Ave. offered 2 Big Shef sandwiches for 79 cents (regularly 45 cents each).

Hyers Appliance Store at 117 N. South St.: “It’s here … Now! Radarange Microwave Oven Made by Amana. First Portable All Electronic 115-Volt Cooking Unit For Your Home … reduces cooking time up to 75 percent.”

Frisch’s Big Boy on Rombach Ave had a “Basketball Special”: Brawny Lad Chopped Steak Sandwich plus chocolate or coconut cream pie and 15-cent drink all for 89 cents.

Blan Bargain Barn had Norge ranges from $139, half-slips for 48 cents, and a portable black-and-white TV for $89.

A&P market at the corner of Sugartree and Lincoln Streets had apples 10 for 79 cents and a 1-lb. box of saltine crackers for 25 cents.

Donahue’s Super “E” market at 110 S. South St. had yams for 10 cents a pound and Budget Buy 50-lb. bag of potatoes for $1.59.

Sheeters 5 & 10 store had men’s sport shirts for $1.99 and women’s skirts for $1, with “girdles half-off.“

Jim Cook Chevrolet-Buick featured a ‘68 Chevrolet half-ton pickup truck for $2,095

Showing at the Murphy Theatre: Clint Eastwood in “Coogan’s Bluff.”

