Four WC faculty members earn tenure

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College has awarded tenure to four faculty members effective this summer with the start of the 2019-20 academic year.

They include Dr. Jane Bogan, associate professor of education; Dr. Bonnie Erwin, assistant professor of English; Dr. Elizabeth Haynes, assistant professor of mathematics; and Dr. Savitha Krishna, assistant professor of biology.

Dr. Steve Szeghi, interim vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty, said President Jim Reynolds, the members of the Tenure, Promotion and Review Committee, and he were “deeply impressed” with the qualifications of each of the faculty members.

The criteria for receiving tenure at Wilmington College include a superior ability and effectiveness in teaching and advising as evidenced by peer, administrative and student evaluations.

Also, professional activity, such as participation in state and national professional activities and contributions to professional literature, is an important component, as is effective participation in one’s academic area and campus-wide committees, governance, curriculum development and College/community service.

Having tenure essentially guarantees the faculty member academic freedom in his/her teaching and research, along with a continuous contract at Wilmington College.

