Authorities: Space heater caused fire that killed teen

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials say a house fire that killed a 14-year-old boy in Ohio was caused by a space heater.

The Repository in Canton reports Plain Township fire officials have ruled that the fire that killed Christian Werstler on Monday was an accident.

Firefighters were called to Werstler’s home in the township in Stark County on Monday afternoon. They said they found fire in the living room and the boy in a back bedroom. He was taken to a hospital in Akron where he died Monday night.

An investigator with the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office had said Tuesday that preliminary results of the investigation into the death indicated the teen died of smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

