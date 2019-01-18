Clinton County Job & Family Services: Food benefits to be issued early

WILMINGTON — The state is working to make sure there’s no disruption in the SNAP/Food Assistance benefits as a result of the partial federal government shutdown, announced the Clinton County Job & Family Services (JFS).

“The main message is that the state is working to assure that there is no disruption in food services, and the February benefits must be issued on or before Jan. 20, 2019. This is all we know currently,” stated Clinton County JFS Director Kathi Spirk.

She added, “We want to assure that those who receive food benefits realize that at this point, the benefits received this month need to last to the March issuance. Locally, we will be reaching out to food pantries to inform them that there may be extra assistance needed in February. It is our hope that March benefits will not be affected, but until we have word from ODJFS [Ohio Department of Job & Family Services] regarding this federal program, this is uncertain.”

Spirk also said that Clinton County JFS’s goal is to do their best to ensure that those who will need food will have it.

“This is an important benefit for children and families in Clinton County and as always, we will do whatever is in our power to help those in need,” said Spirk.

She reiterated that what this announcement means is that Clinton County JFS customers will receive February food benefits this month, and at this time, no decision has been made regarding March food benefits.

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and is commonly called food stamps.

SNAP offers nutrition assistance to eligible, low-income individuals and families. SNAP is the largest program in the domestic hunger safety net, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service web page.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.