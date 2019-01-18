Ohio jobless rate unchanged from November to December

COLUMBUS (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from November to December.

The state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.6 percent last month. The rate stood at 4.9 percent in December 2017.

The national rate was 3.9 percent in December, up from 3.7 percent in November and down from 4.1 percent in December 2017.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 2,900 jobs from November to December.

The agency reports job losses in professional and business services; trade, transportation and utilities; information; and leisure and hospitality exceeded gains in financial activities and other services.

There was an increase of 2,600 jobs in construction and 2,300 jobs in manufacturing from November to December.