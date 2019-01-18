HealthFirst to fund 9 health-related projects throughout county

WILMINGTON – HealthFirst for Clinton County will provide funding for nine local health-related projects that promote the good health of residents in Clinton County through education, innovation, and patient care support, the group announced.

Organizations that will benefit from HealthFirst’s recent grant cycle, which concluded in late November, include:

• Blanchester Pool and Recreation Center Inc.

• Wilmington Parks and Recreation

• Clinton County Diabetes and Community Wellness Program

• Clinton County Job and Family Services

• Clinton County Regional Planning Commission

• Clinton County Squares

• Clinton County Trails Coalition

• Clinton County Youth Council

In addition, HealthFirst for Clinton County has pledged its continued support to Clinton Memorial Hospital’s Patient Un/Underinsured Assistance Program, which helps patients who cannot afford the medications or medical equipment necessary for them to be discharged.

HealthFirst for Clinton County has recently restructured their grant process in order to award grants on a more scheduled basis and to encourage community organizations to come up with new and innovative ideas.

In 2018, HealthFirst for Clinton County granted more than $150,000 to local organizations to support their health-related projects.

Since December 2010, HealthFirst has awarded more than $750,000 to numerous community organizations. HealthFirst also operates the Patient Medication Assistance Program (PMAP) in a collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Health District.

PMAP helps area residents apply for free and/or reduced cost medications from major drug-makers

HealthFirst for Clinton County will be offering its next grant cycle in the spring of 2019, with more details to come. To learn more about HealthFirst for Clinton County visit www.healthfirst-cc-oh.org

