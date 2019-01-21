Sabina blood drive set for Monday

SSABINA – The SRWW Joint Fire District in Sabina will host a community blood drive during the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month on Monday, Jan. 28 from 3-7 p.m. in the training room, 179 South Jackson St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC has an immediate need for blood donors to maintain the blood supply as we begin the New Year. CBC is also emphasizing the strategic goals in 2019 of identifying and recruiting new platelet and plasma donors.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.