Wilmington police reports: Holdup and more thefts

• Police were dispatched in reference to a holdup alarm at the UDF on East Main Street at 4:14 a.m. on Sunday. The report lists a small amount of cash being stolen. Authorities have collected DNA swabs and “1 key attached to a plastic rod” as evidence.

• Police arrested a 22-year-old Bethel female for alleged attempted robbery after responding to a theft report at Progress Way store at 1:32 p.m. on Jan. 14. According to the report, the suspect attempted to steal a Roomba vacuum.

• At 6:09 p.m. on Jan. 14, officers responded to a store on South South Street in reference to a protection order violation. Officers spoke with two female subjects — ages 22 and 21 — who advised there was a court-ordered document stating a 21-year-old male was to stay a certain distance away from the 21-year-old female. They also stated the suspect and another female subject both attempted to cause a physical altercation between the parties. Officers advised the 21-year-old female to gather the report and body cam video to make a report of the court order violation.

• At 9:07 p.m. on Jan. 15, police responded to the gas station on East Main Street where a 26-year-old male is suspected of taking five sticks of beef jerky. Employees recognized the suspect from previous incidents.

• At 9:51 a.m. on Jan. 16, police responded to a Progress Way store and spoke with asset protection manager in reference to a disorderly customer from Monday, Jan. 14. She advised that a customer — later identified as a 55-year-old Blanchester male — came in and did an exchange and was given a gift card. The suspect then made some purchases and left the store. According to the report, he later “came back in and confronted a manager, claiming that he never got his gift card or his items that he paid for.” The manager told him that he would have to speak with the assistant manager and the subject told her that “she was lucky that he didn’t have his dog with him because he would come over the counter.” That manager told the assistant manager that she felt threatened. The assistant manager said that the subject called back and spoke with her about the incident. The assistant manager pulled up the video and she said that it clearly shows that he was given back his gift card. The items that he was claiming he bought and didn’t receive was a pellet gun, which was rung up, “but he then decided that he didn’t want it and it was voided and placed off to the side. He did not pay for the pellet gun.”

• Police responded to a Progress Way store at 7:03 p.m. on Jan. 16 in response to an assault. The report lists a 24-year-old male from Grayson, Kentucky as the victim, with a 20-year-old male — also of Grayson, Kentucky — as the suspect.

• A 38-year-old male was charged with alleged theft in relation to a shoplifting report at a tobacco store on South South Street at 4:58 p.m. on Jan. 17. According to the report, a plastic container of cigars and a trey of cigarette lighters were stolen.

• A 38-year-old male was arrested in relation to a shoplifting report at 9:09 p.m. on Jan. 17. The shoplifting occurred at a Progress Way store. According to the report, police collected drugs including suspected heroin and meth.

• A 42-year-old male was arrested for alleged drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instrument possession after police responded to assist a citizen on Rombach Avenue at 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 18. According to the report, police seized items related to marijuana and meth. A 44-year-old male was issued a court summonsed.

• Police responded to a suspicious person report at the 300 block of West Locust Street at 2:38 p.m. on Jan. 20 where a local man that was intoxicated according to the report was struck by a vehicle. The operator, a 30-year-old male, was found impaired and arrested at the time. The struck male was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital and will be issued a citation on a later date, according to the report.

• At 3:33 p.m. on Jan. 20, police were dispatched to Fulton Street on a report of a domestic assault. Police spoke with a 20-year-old female who advised that her live-in boyfriend — a 20-year-old male — pushed her down on the couch, and elbowed her in the head. She stated that she scratched him in the face and he pushed her to the floor and then she landed on her stomach. She stated she went upstairs and he also came upstairs and attempted to push her down the steps. When asked if she needed a squad as he advised she would like one just to make sure that everything is OK. The report was forwarded to the city prosecutor’s office.

