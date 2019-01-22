CASA volunteers eye 2019

The Clinton County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers recently met for their first in-service training in 2019. Among those present were volunteers Laura McGuire, Judy Johnston, Lorry Swindler, Barbara Glass, Mary Conger, Kathy Vincent and Sandy Bigley. Each month the volunteers meet for in-service training on a specific topic as well as peer mentoring and learning. Clinton County CASA is currently looking for community members to be trained as advocates for abused or neglected children. The process involves a written application, background screens at the local, state, and federal levels in addition to Children Services check, and sex offender checks, followed by 30 hours of pre-service training. If you’re interested in learning more about the program, please call the CASA office at 937-383-1137. Kim Vandervort is Clinton County CASA director.

