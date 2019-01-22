LOCAL BRIEFS

Wilkin sets local hours

State Rep, Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) will be holding individual office hours on Monday, Jan. 28. All constituents of the 91st Ohio House District are welcome to attend, and no appointment is necessary.

Office hours will be held: 9-11 a.m., Clinton County Courthouse, 69 N. South St., Wilmington; and 1-3 p.m., Highland County Administrative Building, 119 Governor Foraker Place, Hillsboro.

If you are unable to attend the office hours but would like to meet with Rep. Wilkin, please contact his office by phone at 614-466-3506 or by email at Rep91@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a meeting in the district or in Columbus.

Locals earn Cedarville honor

The following local Cedarville University students were named to the dean’s list for fall 2018: Madison Adkins of Wilmington, Ariana Nelson of Wilmington, and Lauren Ellis of Blanchester.