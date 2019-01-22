WC blood drive set for Jan. 30

WILMINGTON – Wilmington College will host a community blood drive during the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month on Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Kelly Center McCoy Room, 300 Quaker Way.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC has an immediate need for blood donors to maintain the blood supply as they begin the New Year. CBC is also emphasizing the strategic goals in 2019 of identifying and recruiting new platelet and plasma donors.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that maintains blood pressure. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients.

New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.