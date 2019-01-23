Fund awards more than $90,000 to stop trafficking in Ohio

COLUMBUS (AP) — A children’s advocacy group has awarded more than $90,000 in grants to help keep at-risk youth in Ohio safe from human trafficking.

The awards from the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund come during Human Trafficking Awareness Month, which is recognized each January. The grants are given in collaboration with the Ohio governor’s Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

The money includes $15,000 each to COMPASS Family & Community Services in Mahoning County, YMCA Youth Opportunities Program in Lucas County, YWCA-Hamilton in Butler County, and the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program, serving Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Perry, Gallia, Vinton and Morgan counties.

Other grants include $6,920 for Asian American Community Services in Franklin County, $11,588 for the Children’s Center of Medina County and $11,750 for Gracehaven in Franklin County.