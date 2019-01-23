WPD, FBI arrest Wilmington man on child porn charges

WILMINGTON — A Wilmington man faces child pornography charges in U.S. District Court.

Wilmington police this week served a warrant and arrested, on behalf of the FBI, Larry Droesch, 54, on one felony count of distributing child pornography and one felony count of child pornography possession.

Droesch was indicted on Tuesday and appeared before U.S. District Judge Stephanie K. Bowman in Cincinnati, where he entered a not guilty plea.

According to documents from the court, the distributing count happened on or around May 1, 2017, involving a digital image depicting prepubescent boys. The possession count, according to records, happened on or around Dec. 14, 2017.

The record indicates Droesch must forfeit his laptop to authorities.

Richard Monahan was appointed as Droesch’s defense attorney by the courts after he testified he was unable to employ counsel. U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman will represent the state as prosecutor.

Monahan did not immediately return an email from the News Journal seeking comment.

According to court documents, Droesch was released on an own recognizance bond with pretrial supervision and special conditions. These include travel restrictions, forbidden to own firearms, surrendering his passport, undergoing mental health care treatment, and he must have no contact with potential victims/witnesses or minors unless the parent or guardian is present and approved by Pretrial Services.

He also must not possess anything that can create a photo or video — including a cell phone — or “possess, view, listen to or frequent any location where any form of pornography, sexually stimulating performances or sexually oriented material, items or services are available.”

He will also have his computer monitored by Pretrial Services.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

