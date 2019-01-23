Clinton County Muni Court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 14 and Jan. 18, 2019:

• Neil Segovia, 31, of Springfield, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Segovia must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for four years and complete non-reporting probation. Additional charges of assault, criminal mischief, and a turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Donavan Green, 40, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Green must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $14.92 in restitution to the victim. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Oscar Tedrick, 45, of Blanchester, conduct at an emergency facility, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Tedrick must write a letter of apology to the responding officer and must not commit any further offenses for the rest of the year. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Devin Sparks, 32, disorderly conduct, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a telecommunications harassment. Sparks must have no contact with the victim.

• Anthony Lynch, 24, physical control of vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to five days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 16, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs.

• Charles Flint, 58, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Sentence stayed to allow Flint to get operator’s license in good order.

• Gabriel Osborne, 20, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Osborne.

• Olivia Wood, 30, of Wilmington, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $230. The case was waived by Wood.

• Kyle Shattuck, 32, of Sabina drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Tamara Goen, 52, of New Vienna, domestic violence, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Zoe Scanlon, 21, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Scanlon.

• Charles Edwards, 33, of Wilmington, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is ordered to return the firearm and accessories/ammo to the attorney for Edwards.

• Tyler Sizemore, 22, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Josyph Runyon, 27, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Karissa Purcell, 28, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, trespassing, fined $250, assessed $250 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial was dismissed.

• Jacob Renner, 35, of Chillicothe, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Renner.

• Gregory Shaw, 66, of Blanchester, hit-skip, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Shaw is to pay $600 in restitution to the victim at least $50 a month.

• Jonathan Wolfe, 25, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Steven Gibson, 47, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Samantha Marconet, 38, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $147 court costs. The case was waived by Marconet.

• Justin Leisure, 23, of Jeffersonville, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Leisure.

• Dylan Payne, 26, of Leesburg, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Payne to complete diversion, pay restitution and write a letter of apology.

• Le Anna Miller, 28, of Sabina, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Miller to complete diversion and write a letter of apology.

• Hannah Carter, 21, of Bethel, attempted to commit an offense. Sentencing stayed to allow Carter to complete diversion. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

