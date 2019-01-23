Throwback Thursday: Fall Fest

On the right of this photo looking down Main Street in downtown Wilmington you’ll notice the “Clinton Co. Fall Festival” banner. But first you probably noticed all the rigging and a winding track on which a daredevil is apparently balancing on top of a large ball before rolling down the track. Do you know what year this photo may have been taken or anything about it?

