Rotary seeks high school students for speech contest

Rotaractor Jerry Bailey, Noon Rotarian Mike Kees and AM Rotarian Chuck Watts are local co-chairs of Rotary District 6670’s annual 4 Way Test speech contest. They are pleased to invite students attending high school anywhere in Clinton County to apply to this historical and prestigious contest.

Details, videos, and competition release forms can be found at ​http://bit.ly/2FwuiGZ​.

The student contestant release form should be faxed to Jerry Bailey, Edward Jones, 888-204-0283; or scanned and emailed to ​jerry.bailey@edwardjones.com​. Parents are encouraged to send a digital photo of their student contestant to ​jerry.bailey@edwardjones.com​ along with their phone number as soon as possible after submitting their student contestant release form.

Parents or teachers from the Christian Academy High School or who home school may contact Jerry Bailey, Edward Jones, at 937-403-7537; from Wilmington and Blanchester High Schools, contact Mike Kees, D&E Equipment, 937-302-0258; and from Clinton-Massie and East Clinton High Schools, contact Chuck Watts, Empathy Surplus Project, 937-725-4317.

Rotary’s 4-Way Test is an ethical guideline that members of Rotary, Rotaract, and Interact Clubs use to assist in the conduct of their personal and professional lives. The 4-Way Test of the things, we think, say, or do are: “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”

Developed more than 80 years ago, you can read all about its history at http://bit.ly/4wayTST .

The speech contest

High school students compete for monetary awards by creating a 4- to 6-minute speech to be presented from memory without the aid of a lectern, notes, or props.

The deadline to submit one’s competition release form is Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. The local competition will be hosted in the McCoy Room, Kelly Center, Wilmington College on Thursday, March 7.

The winner of the local competition will compete at the District 6670 contest at Wright State University at noon on Sunday, March 31.

Monetary prizes for the district competition are: 1. $400, 1st place 2. $300, 2nd place 3. $200, 3rd place 4. $100, 4th place.

Monetary prizes for the local competition are 1. $300, 1st place 2. $200, 2nd place 3. $100, 3rd place 4. $ 50, 4th place.

Rotaract clubs are sponsored by Rotary Clubs and bring together 250,000 people ages 18-30 in 11,000 clubs in 180 countries to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service. For more information go to ​http://bit.ly/trustPZ​ or email ​jerry.bailey@edwardjones.com​.

