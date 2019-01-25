ACT collects food to donate

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (ACT) collected items for the local Community Action Council Food Bank this week. Pictured, from left, are the Rev. Elaine Silverstrim, Brittany Skidmore, Mary Conger, Joan Burge, Sharon Breckel and Lee Silverstrim. ACT is a non-partisan, women-led group dedicated to positive social change through group/peer support, information sharing, and organizing for political action.

