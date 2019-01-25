Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• UDF, 211 W. Main St., Blanchester, Dec. 31. Critical: Half & Half cups for coffee on ice were not 41°F or less. Employee replaced ice. Open packages of hot dogs, chicken buffalo taquitos, etc. missing date marks. Egg rolls dated Dec. 17. Package of personal salami in ice cream service cooler dated Dec. 23. Person in charge discarded/dated roller food items. Salami removed from front service cooler. Working container of sanitizer next to iced coffee machine was not labeled. Person in charge labeled. Gnats observed in ice cream service area. Facility working with pest control company and cleaning drain/food areas.

Dispensing containers in cappuccino machine missing common name label to identify flavors/product. Crate of bananas stored on floor. Cardboard/paper bags in bottom of service cooler/freezer. Ice cream accumulations behind dispenser on soft-serve machine. Green and purple tongs — silicone surface peeling/not maintained in good repair. Wet mop found stored on floor. Aerosol whipped cream and strawberries stored in rusty crate. Shelving and floor (roller food and ice cream topping area) in walk-in cooler has food and debris accumulations.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 2. Follow-up. Nine previous violations corrected. Restroom door not self-closing. Paper towel dispensers damaged. Corner wall trim damaged (next to hand sink). Black residues on ceiling tiles at service counter. Sauce accumulations/debris on saucer equipment. In general, walls/floors have food/debris accumulations. Level 2 certification unavailable.

Follow-up: Feb. 1.

• Midland 1st Stop, 126-128 Cuba Pike, Midland, Jan. 4. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable. Chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup and caramel sauce stored on counter. Manufacturer notes product must be refrigerated after opening. Person in charge placed in cooler. Spray bottle with blue chemical not clearly marked. Ingredient information (and allergen) unavailable for self-service foods by customers (sandwiches, pizza and roller grill items).

Level 2 certified food protection manager unavailable. Employee beverage cup had no lid stored next to bananas and ice cream scoop. Handwashing sign was not posted at handwashing sink. Note: Please keep door away from sink to allow hand sink to be more accessible. Cappuccino dispensing containers in unit missing common name labels. Tape used on name placards on roller grill. Duct tape used as repair on shelf in refrigerator. Chlorine (bleach) sanitizer test strips unavailable. Cappuccino powder accumulated inside walls of cappuccino equipment. Food debris accumulated inside surfaces of microwave. Trays above microwave had dust accumulations. Wet mop stored on floor. Floor under soda bib area was wet/spillage. Walk-in cooler door seal (beer) was damaged.

• The Diner, 149 W. Main St., New Vienna, Jan. 4. Follow-up. All violations corrected. Thank you for cooperation.

• Laurels of Blanchester, 839 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, Jan. 11. Critical: Sanitizer solution must be at room temperature per manufacturer specs. Person in charge adjusted water faucet for dispenser equipment. Chicken broth, chicken cream soup, tomato soup and Jell-O found expired. Air gap not visible at drain lines at ice making machine and for sink system.

Suction cup device for plates had residue accumulations of plate surface side and tape as repair on handle. Light bulbs nonworking in ceiling fixtures in dry stock room and warewash room.

