Governor’s order updates workplace domestic violence policy

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order expanding Ohio’s policy on workplace domestic violence to offer more protection to state employees who are victims of such violence.

The Republican governor signed the order Wednesday. It adds new protections and expands the definition of domestic violence to include dating violence.

DeWine’s said in a release that it “makes sense” that dating violence survivors receive the same support and services as other domestic violence victims.

The order requires all state agencies, boards, and commissions to maintain and post lists of resources for survivors and perpetrators of domestic violence and take appropriate and necessary protective and corrective actions.

Corrective actions could include firing an employee who commits or threatens domestic violence on state property, at state-sponsored events or when using state resources.