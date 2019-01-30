Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Streber’s Market, 299 W. South St., New Vienna, Jan. 4. Critical: Hand sink (next to mop sink) had objects stored in sink and was not accessible for handwashing. Tray of packages of raw pork stored above salads and cabbage in walk-in cooler. Employee properly located raw pork. Quat. sanitizer solution in 3-sink was 110°F. Employee did not change solution. Black residues on Caribbean Cream ice drink dispenser. Pink accumulations on ice dispenser of Pepsi fountain. Peas 132°F in deli hot case. Employee stated peas cooked on the stove. Did not reheat. Open deli meats (bologna, ham, turkey, cheese/ham) missing date marks. Open packages of lettuce, ham slices, cream cheese, chicken missing date marks in pizza prep cooler. Cheeseball mix missing date mark in walk-in cooler. Sandwich spread missing date mark in walk-in cooler. Cole slaw expired in walk-in cooler (marked: Made Dec. 21; expired Dec. 27). Coffee creamer in dispensing machine missing date mark. Spray bottle in deli bottom prep table shelf missing name label. Sanitizer (bleach) solution buckets missing common name label. Bug spray stored above food canned items on back dock. Hoagie sandwiches missing ingredient allergen, quantity of contents, name of item and place of business info. Hand sink out of order in deli dept. Employee stated it is clogged and will back up on floor. Repair scheduled. Expired baby food (carrots, squash, oatmeal) on sales shelf. Person in charge removed from shelf. Deli person in charge unsure of specific cooling time and temperature parameters and reheating temperatures of foods. Discussed proper practices.

Handwashing sign not posted at hand sink (next to 3-sink). Boxes of food items found on floor in deli walk-in cooler and back dock area. Handles of spoons found in closed containers of cole slaw and sandwich spread in walk-in cooler. Cheeseball mix stored in single-use container. Boxes of cups, lids, etc. stored on floor in back dock area. Pressboard wood used as a shelf material on top of can rack. Duct tape used as repair on lid and container holder at deli case. Cardboard used as liner on shelf in deli dept. Table-top can opener metal shavings on blade. Rust accumulated on Hobart slicer. InstaPot used for cooking hoagie meat (NSF/commercial equipment required). Quat. test strips and chlorine test strips unavailable. Cappuccino accumulated inside cappuccino equipment. Black residues accumulated on shelving in deli walk-in cooler. Black residues accumulated on shelving in deli walk-in cooler. Trash can with lid missing in women’s restroom for proper disposal of sanitary napkins. Lids missing on dumpster. Storage rack for canned goods has debris accumulations. Dust accumulated on ceiling of main walk-in cooler. Shelving in dairy sales cooler has debris accumulations. Dust accumulated on beverage equipment and counter. Deli meat case (front) lights nonworking. Corner trim in cabinet with hand sink not secured. Light nonworking in vent hood. Floor tile damaged in front of broaster. Light bulb nonworking in light above reach-in freezer in deli. Lights nonworking in dairy sales cooler. Shelving rusty in dairy sales cooler. Grab n Go cooler lights nonworking. Wood side of sales area platforms needs sealed and cove trim installed. Cove trim needs installed at base of beverage counter cabinets. Wet mop stored on floor. Old broaster equipment stored on back dock. Old check lanes, deli cases, shelves, etc. stored outside next to building. Premise shall be free of unnecessary storage items. Purse, phone and jacket stored on deli prep table. Light in deli cold case missing shield. License unavailable. Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents unavailable.

Follow-up: March 4.

• Taco Bell, 1701 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 9. Critical: Salsa 46°F, pico 46°F (walk-in cooler). Air temperature of air from condenser 43°F. Person in charge called maintenance/owner for repair/correction. Salsa and pico date label had discard date of Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. Person in charge discarded.

Level 2 certified food protection manager unavailable. Thermometer unavailable. Counter at drive-thru, caulking missing and caulking is not smooth easy-to-clean surface. Corner trim damaged. Wall tile missing in wall near office door. Debris accumulations on floor near soda bib storage. First aid for food choking poster unavailable.

Follow-up: Jan. 23.

• Happy Wok, 1655 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 2. Follow-up. Critical: Some containers storing food were not covered. Some foods missing date marks.

Several pans of cooked General Tso chicken cooling in back room, Proper cooling methods must be used. Person in charge moving to walk-in cooler. Rust on shelving on prep cooler. Light nonworking in Sobe reach-in cooler. Food debris and boxes stored in prep sink.

