Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25, 2019:

• John Moore III, 27, of Bethel, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge, complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS.

• Dylon Byrom, 23, of Midland, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Byrom must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Zachary Arnold, 22, of Lebanon, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Arnold must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. Additional charges of child endangerment , open container, O.V.I.-under the influence, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Cole Harrison, 18, of Xenia, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Harrison.

• Sydney Shumaker, 19, of Martinsville, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Shumaker.

• Jason Salisbury, 45, of Blanchester, obstructing official business, fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a failure to comply charge.

• Derrick Hutchinson Jr., 31, of Dayton, failure to comply, sentenced to 180 days in jail (150 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 23, 2019 to Jan. 23, 2020. Hutchinson must commit no further or reside in Clinton County for two years. Additional charges of two driving under suspension-financial offenses and two reckless operations were suspended.

• Scott Denney, 46, of Sabina, assault.

• Michael Sholler, 42, drug instrument possession, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended). Sholler must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years and must not reside in the county for two years.

• Eric Wagner, 43, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Matthew Louiso, 42, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of passing a bad check, driving under suspension and no brake lights were dismissed.

• Sarah Eisner, 22, of Hilliard, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Eisner.

• Phillip Bailey, 45, of Hillsboro, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Bailey to complete diversion.

