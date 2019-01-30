Throwback Thursday: Local health care

These are images of the hospital in Wilmington that pre-dated Dr. Hale; it was located on the northeast corner of Spring and Locust Streets — across from Kratzer Pharmacy.

Dr. Kelly Hale, who founded Hale Hospital, located next to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Roy Joe Stuckey wrote on the Clinton County CVB website in 2014 under “Wilmington College Agriculture”: “Four generations of Hales … lived on Lytle Creek and have made immense contributions to our city, county, and region. The Hale family moved to Lytle Creek more than 200 years ago when Wilmington was being founded. About 100 years ago an independent thinker emerged — Dr. Kelly Hale — who aspired to bring modern medicine to Clinton County. He would build his new Hale Hospital on Lytle Creek and plant an arboretum …”