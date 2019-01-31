A number of the nation’s media outlets are highlighting the efforts of Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) to end government shutdowns for good.

Earlier this year, for the fifth time, he introduced his End Government Shutdowns Act legislation which will permanently prevent the federal government from shutting down, ensuring that essential government services aren’t disrupted and protecting taxpayers who must bear the resulting cost.

According to a news release from Portman’s office, he legislation currently has nearly 30 cosponsors in the Senate and a bipartisan companion in the House. Portman has made clear he will strongly push for its inclusion in any final government funding bill over the next few weeks.

The New York Times wrote on Jan. 26, “Mr. Portman has for years sponsored legislation to prevent shutdowns, and he introduced the measure again this month as the government limped along partly closed and federal employees lined up for food assistance and other aid. Under his plan funding at existing levels would continue for agencies covered by an appropriations measure that was not signed into law by the beginning of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, preventing any lapse that incites a shutdown. To spur a resolution, funding would be reduced by 1 percent after 120 days if no agreement is reached and by 1 percent more every 90 days…

“Whether they can succeed remains to be seen, but Mr. Portman, Mr. Alexander and others said they were determined over the next three weeks to press the case for permanent protection against shutdowns.”

Congress starts border talks aimed at averting Feb. 15 shutdown

Bloomberg wrote on Jan. 30, “Lawmakers are also divided about whether to attach provisions to prevent future shutdowns. McConnell spoke approvingly of the idea…

“Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, is leading an effort to prevent shutdowns by requiring automatic stopgap spending bills to take effect if Congress fails to agree on spending legislation. His bill would impose a 1 percent across-the-board cut in spending if there isn’t a resolution after 120 days, and 1 percent again every 90 days after that.”

The debate around putting an end to all government shutdowns, explained

Vox wrote on Jan. 30, “This legislation, from Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), has the backing of nearly 20 Republicans and would trigger an automatic continuing resolution for the parts of the government that remain unfunded by the beginning of the fiscal year on Oct. 1. In order to keep lawmakers motivated to continue spending negotiations, the bill would also cut government spending by 1 percent if they are unable to reach a deal after 120 days. It would also continue to cut spending by 1 percent every 90 days that no deal is reached.”

Portman said recently, “It’s disappointing that both sides didn’t resolve this matter weeks ago. Shutdowns inevitably costs taxpayers more money once the government reopens. I hope that both parties come together and reach an agreement that brings a resolution to this issue as quickly as possible.

“Moving forward, we should end government shutdowns for good. This legislation will accomplish that goal, providing lawmakers with more time to reach a responsible resolution to budget negotiations, giving federal workers and their families more stability, and ensuring we avoid disruptions that ultimately hurt our economy, taxpayers and working families.”