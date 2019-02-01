Suspended doctor indicted on 14 counts

WILMINGTON — A doctor who formerly practiced in Wilmington has been indicted on 14 felony counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, according to the Clinton County Clerk of Courts website.

The News Journal reported on Jan. 3 that Shawn Swick was suspended from practicing medicine after he admitted writing nearly 200 prescriptions for four powerful opiates for his personal use.

Each count is a felony 3 under the Ohio Revised Code 2925.22.

According to the ORC website, “If the amount of the drug involved equals or exceeds the bulk amount but is less than five times the bulk amount, or if the amount of the drug involved that could be obtained pursuant to the prescription would equal or exceed the bulk amount but would be less than five times the bulk amount, it is a felony of the third degree, and there is a presumption for a prison term for the offense.”

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 15 in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. There is no attorney for Swick listed in the case files.

In December an 11-page public-record document — titled “Step I Consent Agreement Between Shawn Michael Swick, M.D., and the State Medical Board of Ohio” — was signed by Swick on Dec. 4, 2018.

The document states in part: “Dr. Swick admits that on or about October 1, 2018, he was ordered to go to an examination at Glenbeigh, a Board-approved treatment provider, in Rock Creek, Ohio, which began on or about November 11, 2018. Dr. Swick further admits that after the examination, he entered residential treatment for the diagnosis of Opiate Use Disorder at Glenbeigh on or about November 11, 2018, where he remains to date. Dr. Swick further admits that this examination and subsequent treatment were ordered and recommended because during approximately the preceding five years, he had written nearly a combined 200 prescriptions, including Oxycodone, Hydromet, Percocet and Hydrocodone, for a patient and/or family members which were for his personal use.”

The document also stated, “The certificate of Dr. Swick to practice medicine and surgery in the State of Ohio shall be suspended for an indefinite period of time, but not less than 180 days. … Dr. Swick shall abstain completely from the personal use or personal possession of drugs, except those prescribed, dispensed or administered to him by another so authorized by law who has full knowledge of Dr. Swick’s history of chemical dependency.”

Swick declined comment at the time.

