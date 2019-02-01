Comedian Mike Armstrong returns to Murphy

WILMINGTON — Mike Armstrong was raised by loving parents in a conservative small town near Louisville, Kentucky, where he enjoyed a fairly normal childhood.

So what went wrong?

The former police officer was the kind of cop that most people hope for when they get pulled over. “I’d stop cars and warn the speeding drivers about the speed traps up ahead.”

“I think that when I quit the police department three other cops lost their jobs. They simply didn’t need that many internal affairs officers anymore!”

Mike Armstrong is returning to the Murphy Theatre to perform live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.

Armstrong told the News Journal Friday that he is looking forward to presenting his new material to locals.

His first performance at the Murphy was last year around this time. While there, his inner history buff was amazed by the city’s historic theatre.

“I was a history teacher for a year and I just liked looking at the walls and I loved learning the history of it,” he said.

He also spoke highly of the community and the Murphy Theatre staff, which is something that was a factor in him coming back.

“Everyone is so pleasant,” he said. “Last time I was there, I had a bad back and they managed to get me a leather chair,” he said.

Mike and his wife have a small herd of children (five), who are clones of their father. They’ll say and do just about anything to get attention.

Tickets range from $12 for students to $30 and are still available at www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The box office opens at 6 p.m. night of show. Ticket fees apply to all tickets.

