$10 million bond for accused killer of Clermont County deputy

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge has set a $10 million bond for a man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy and wounding another deputy during a 12-hour standoff over thee weekend.

A Clermont County Municipal Court judge set bond Monday for 23-year-old Wade Edward Winn.

The shackled suspect was in court on charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the weekend shooting in Pierce Township, east of Cincinnati.

Authorities say Detective Bill Brewer died from his wounds. The other deputy, Lt. Nick DeRose, was treated for a gunshot wound in the ankle and released from a hospital.

Prosecutors said Monday that Winn had faked killing himself and the two deputies were shot when they tried to enter the apartment to assist him. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.

Messages seeking comment were left for Winn’s attorney.

Capt. Jeff Sellars of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments following a 911 call from a man who said he believed someone was inside his residence.

“Deputy Brewer gave his life attempting to help a person who was admittedly suicidal,” Sheriff Steve Leahy said in a press release. “This will forever change the atmosphere of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a separate release that Brewer’s “valor is now recorded for all time, written in blood.”

“We mourn and we will remember,” Yost said

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday ordered all U.S. and state flags throughout Clermont County and at the Statehouse flown at half-staff in honor of Brewer. The Republican governor’s order is in effect from Sunday until sunset on the day of Brewer’s interment.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

