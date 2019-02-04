Gala to raise funds for The Nest recovery homes

Since The Nest’s Recovery Homes’ last fundraiser in 2016, it has grown into three homes with 26 residents.

Now, just three years after its beginnings, The Nest hopes to further expand and to provide recovery housing for a more affordable price while maintaining the facilities with appropriate staffing, transportation and program support.

The Nest is a faith-based non-profit organization created to provide a safe environment for at-risk adults.

“I’ve been able to spend the last six months just really learning to love life again, and do it the right way this time,” said one of The Nest’s first “graduates” in a News Journal feature story last May. “Coming somewhere that’s really beautiful but also knowing that there are people here who absolutely love you more than you could ever love yourself. Especially coming out of addiction.”

Hope Flies: The Nest Recovery Homes Gala, is set for Saturday, March 9 presented by The Manor House in Mason with 100 percent of proceeds going to The Nest.

The Manor House is at 7440 Mason-Montgomery Road, just minutes from I-71. The Manor House sits on 18 acres complete with the main building as well as gardens and a carriage house. It has been hosting corporate events, weddings and fundraisers since 1997.

Cocktail hour is at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m., and dancing to the band Stagger Lee. There will also be a silent and live auction.

Individual tickets are $100, and there are various levels of table sponsorships — including Hatchling tables, Nesting tables, Fledgling tables and Soaring tables — each with its own flight of perks.

For tickets or more information, visit the website: bit.ly/NestGala2019 .

