County receives $700K housing grant

Clinton County has been awarded a $700,000 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) Grant from the Ohio Development Services Agency.

The grant will provide funds to assist Clinton County Habitat for Humanity build two homes, and Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority with tenant-based rental assistance.

The majority of the grant funds, however, are to provide home repair assistance to low- and moderate-income homeowners. The County has a goal of assisting about 23 homeowners make improvements to their homes, stated a news release from Amy W. Schocken, partner, CDC (Community Development Consultants) of Ohio, Inc.

Activities include new roofs, furnaces, hot water heaters, electrical, plumbing and handicap-access improvements.

The County will hold a meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11 at the CHIP Office to discuss the requirements of the program, fair housing laws, distribute applications and answer any questions.

Anyone interested in learning more about the housing assistance available is encouraged to attend, or contact the CHIP Office at 937-383-6949 to obtain more information.

The CHIP Office is at the County Annex Building, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. The CHIP Office is located within the county’s Building & Zoning Department. Please use the rear entrance to the building.