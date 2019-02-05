CMH blood drive set for Feb. 13

WILMINGTON – CMH Regional Health System will host its monthly community blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 13 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference room next to the cafeteria, 610 West Main St.

The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC has an immediate need for blood donors to maintain the blood supply during the challenging winter season. CBC is also emphasizing the strategic goals in 2019 of identifying and recruiting new platelet and plasma donors. The CMH Regional Health location provides the opportunity for monthly platelet and plasma donations.

Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that maintains blood pressure. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

The CMH Regional Health blood drive takes place every second Wednesday. Donors can park in the visitors’ parking lot and enter through the main entrance on the lower level. Welcome desk volunteers can direct you to the upstairs conference room.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_CMH.jpg