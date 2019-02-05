Community Action impact measured in hundreds, thousands

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Community Action Program’s (CCCAP) positive impact on the county can be measured in the hundreds and thousands, according to a look at the numbers racked up by the organization in 2018.

CCCAP executive director Dean Knapp and executive assistant/housing manager Jane Newkirk reported the annual numbers at the January meeting of the CCCAP board of trustees, which oversees operation of the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, Head Start, a food pantry, six housing developments and other local social service programs.

A look at some of the numbers:

• The food pantry provided 1,474 food boxes, assisting 2,626 individuals with food valued at $110,550.

• Fifty-four gas cards were distributed to assist residents with medical transportation for appointments outside of Clinton County.

• Weatherized 69 dwellings with an average value of more than $7,261 materials utilized.

• 25,881 meals were delivered and 6,796 senior congregate meals were served at the senior center.

• 6,609 rides were provided to seniors for a variety of needs such as medical appointments and grocery shopping.

• Forty senior households received monthly food boxes.

• 1,013 hours of wellness activities were provided at the senior center.

• 314 seniors were assisted with supportive services (e.g. help with Medicare and Medicaid issues, household paperwork.)

• Cleaning services were provided for 180 different clients on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.

• Head Start provided preschool to 118 children, including 18 children with disabilities. 97 of the 118 children were eligible because their family income fell below 100 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. Eleven children were identified as homeless, four were in foster care and three were children who were living with someone other than their parents. Thirty-four children were enrolled in a 7.25 hours/four days a week program and 68 children were enrolled in a 3.5 hours/four days a week program.

• 4,688 families were assisted with heating and cooling bills.

CCCAP manages four senior housing projects: Blanchester Senior Villas, Clinton Commons I, Clinton Commons II, Community Commons.

In addition, the agency manages two family housing projects: Clinton Glen and Wilmington Apartments. Combined, the developments consist of 262 units. Housing was provided to 455 individuals in 2018.

“The properties pay more than $137,000 annually in property taxes,” Knapp said.

For more information about Clinton County Community Action, contact Knapp or Newkirk at 937-382-8365 or deanknapp@clintoncap.org or janenewkirk@clintoncap.org.