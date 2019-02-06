Clinton-Massie school board approves placing tax issue on spring ballot

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education has voted to place a 0.5 percent (½ of 1 percent) earnings tax on the May ballot.

The school board’s vote was 4-0, with one member absent.

Last fall, school district residents turned down a proposed earnings tax of the same rate in a vote tallying 2,531 against and 2,345 in favor. That is a gap of 186 votes across the district which is in both Clinton and Warren Counties.

At the special Tuesday session, board President Jeremy Lamb said elimination of high school busing is not a feasible option and thus will not be discussed further. That’s because, after an analysis, it was determined that the change would not yield a significant cost savings. Last year, high school busing was on an official list of areas at risk if Clinton-Massie schools did not obtain additional funds.

In further comments, Lamb said all he asks from a school board perspective is that district residents make an informed decision at the ballot box.

Accordingly, if there is information voters want to know or questions they want answered, he asked that they please contact school district officials.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_CM-Letter-1.jpg