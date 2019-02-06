SATH sets 20th annual charity auction

SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped), a non-profit organization that provides leisure time activities for children with disabilities will be holding a the “20th Annual Charity Auction” at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2 in the Wharton Building at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.

All proceeds will be used for children with special needs in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Highland and surrounding counties.

HESS Auction Co., LLC will be assisting SATH with the auction.

Lots of interesting items will be auctioned off. including: a new TV, new toys, doll house, computers, Thirty One Bags, Boyd Bears, John Deere items, Christmas decorations, wall hangings, baskets, tools, and lots of miscellaneous furniture.

There will be numerous filled gift baskets and gift certificates for items such as Cincinnati Reds tickets, Snow Hill Country Club Golf, eye exams, free massages, beauty salons, bowling, oil changes, food and much more.

There will also be homemade pies and cakes.

SATH appreciates your past support. They are in need of donations to help with this fundraiser.

Any items that you would like to contribute to this worthwhile cause would be greatly appreciated. Please contact Linda Allen at 937-366-6657 to make arrangements to pick up your donation. Or, you can drop them off at the Fairgrounds on Feb. 28 and March 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or bring them the day of the auction.

Come out for the day — the Charity Auction will begin at 10 a.m., and SATH volunteers will be serving lunch.