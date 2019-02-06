Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 28 and Feb. 2, 2019:

• Daniel Decker, 37, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, trespassing, two counts of theft, sentenced to 420 days in jail (360 days suspended), fined $300, assessed $375 court costs. Decker must take part in two years of supervised probation, pay $37.23 in restitution to the victims, and have no contact with them. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Lisa Tucker, 50, of New Vienna, two charges of drug instrument possession, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 360 days in jail (180 days suspended), fined $655, assessed $250 court costs. Tucker must take part in supervised probation. A drug paraphernalia charge, traffic control device violation, and an intoxicated pedestrian charge were dismissed.

• Vanessa Minzler, 28, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Feb. 5, 2019 to Feb. 4, 2020, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Minzler must take part in supervised probation, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, ALS vacated, and driving privileges granted effective Feb. 15, 2019. A left of center violation was dismissed.

• Brook Britain, 19, of New Vienna, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time suspended upon successful completion of treatment with Talbert House and Nest, pay $329.32 in restitution to the victim, and complete supervised probation.

• James Madden Jr., 26, violating a protection order, sentenced to 180 days in jail (155 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Madden must take part in supervised.

• Dylan Ballein, 25, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ballein must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial, seat belt violation, and a red light/flag request violation were dismissed.

• Kristopher Saunders, 31, of Martinsville, drug instrument possession, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The physical control offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Saunders must take part in four years of non-reporting probation and must commit no further offenses for two years. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge along with driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and going 70 in a 55 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Joyce Coxwell, 39, of Blanchester, child endangerment, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time was suspended on condition that Coxwell commits no further offenses and complete non-reporting probation for two years. A second child endangerment charge and a going 78 in a 55 mph speed zone were dismissed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_Court-News_cmyk-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574